Obsessed fan of K-pop girl group Twice's Nayeon plots on despite being branded stalker

The obsessed fan is not giving up on plans to meet Twice's Nayeon. ― Picture via Instagram/ twicenayeon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― The alleged German stalker of Nayeon of K-pop group Twice is not giving up on his mission to meet his idol despite criticism not just from her management but also fellow fans.

In a Twitter post, ‘Josh’ wrote that he would be visiting friends in Seoul who might be able to help him send his gifts and letters to Nayeon.

“I hope they can give it to Nayeon privately because JYP Entertainment would just throw it away. Let’s hope for the best and hope Nayeon gets my gift soon!”

Tomorrow i will visit friends here in Seoul who might be able to help me get my Gift & Letter Privately to Nayeon. i hope they can give it to Nayeon privately because JYPEntertainment would just throw it away. lets hope for the best and hope Nayeon gets my gift soon! — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) January 6, 2020

Many however were not amused with his antics and questioned his real intentions.

“Better stop this, yours is beyond any moral values. If you love her that much you shouldn't be like this, respect her as an artist that she is, you have no right to invade someone's privacy!” tweeted Natalia Todorova .

“I just wonder who sponsors you or how do you get the money to stay that long in Korea.”

Another called on him to apologise to Nayeon for causing fear over his actions.

“If she wants to reach out to you she will but following her around won’t make her interested only fear you,” tweeted Loonathesquad.

Malorie Garcia called on fans of Twice to protect Nayeon.

Josh recently claimed to be manhandled by the group's managers while on a flight after he managed to get details of their flight plans and tried to handover his letters to Nayeon and talk to her mid flight.

The incident has led to JYP Entertainment requesting police protection for Nayeon.