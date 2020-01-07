HK actress Jeannie Chan vents after man takes photos of her in a towel without consent

Actress Jeannie Chan was upset after she was photographed clad only in a towel on the set of TV show ‘Greed and Ants’. — Instagram/ missjni

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Canadian-born Hong Kong actress and model Jeannie Chan is upset that a man took her photo wrapped only in a towel without her consent.

The incident which occurred during the filming of Greed and Ants when the TVB artiste was filming a scene when a man, who was not a member of the production crew took a sneak shot of her, reported entertainment portal Jayne Stars.

In an InstaStory, Chan said the 30-year-old said not only did the man initially deny taking the photo, he also refused to delete it.

“You’re not a woman so you don’t understand. What’s wrong with you? You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The man later gave in and deleted the photo.

“I felt violated since it was done without my permission,” said Chan.