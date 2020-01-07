Blackpink rakes in RM156m in most successful tour by K-pop girl group

(From left) Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo first debuted in 2016 with the song ‘Boombayah’ and have been rising to the top ever since. — Picture via Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — It was only their first world tour but K-pop girl group Blackpink is already outperforming their peers in the industry.

Recent tweets from US aggregate site Touring Data named Blackpink’s “In Your Area” tour as “the most successful concert tour by a Korean female group in history.”

Touring Data stated that Blackpink earned a whopping US$38,130,043 (RM156,279,794) with the global tour, selling a total of 266,296 tickets with an average price of US$143.19 (RM586) per ticket.

The Kill This Love singers were also the only female group in history to gross over US$1 million (RM4,094,500) in one concert across four continents.

The “In Your Area” tour saw members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé performing to their fans known as Blinks in Asia, the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia from 2018 to 2020.

They wowed more than 16,000 Malaysian fans during a weekend of sold-out shows at Malawati Indoor Stadium in Shah Alam in February last year.

Anticipation for the concert was so high that Malaysian Blinks crashed organiser MacpiePro’s website within minutes of the tickets going on sale.

While the Ddu-du Ddu-du hitmakers are set to wrap up their tour with a show in Fukuoka, Japan on February 22, Blinks are waiting with bated breath for the drop of a possible full-length album.

Their label YG Entertainment announced in November last year that the girls will be making a long-awaited comeback in the first half of 2020.