Back together? Affectionate photos of Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz and ex Bella Astillah spark rumours

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Controversial Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz and ex-wife Bella Astillah are once again making headlines after a photograph suggesting the couple might have patched things up.

Aliff and Bella have led many to believe they have gotten back together by uploading affectionate images on their respective Instagram accounts.

An InstaStory post by Aliff showed him taking a selfie with Bella who appeared to be unaware of the snapshot as he looks on tenderly.

The Singaporean actor shared a car selfie on Insta Stories. — Picture via Instagram/ Aliff Aziz

On Bella’s Instagram, the 25-year-old Sabahan singer and actress shared a playful image of her embracing a man’s arm believed to be Aliff, with his white shirt serving as a major giveaway.

The images raised questions about the ex-couple’s relationship status since parting ways in May last year following a string of cheating scandals on Aliff’s part while they were still married.

Meanwhile, Bella also reposted a post by Aliff’s mother Fiza Aziz who was sharing inspirational advice from Zimbabwean Muslim cleric Mufti Menk.

Bella is seen embracing the arm of a man believed to be Aliff. — Picture via Instagram/Bella Astillah

“Your past is a mirror to your present.

“Learn from it and aim to not make the same mistakes again,” Menk’s post read.

In related news, Aliff, whose real name is Mohamad Aliff Aziz has deleted all his photographs on Instagram which currently has 1.1 million followers.

Bella also reposted a quote by Muslim preacher Mufti Menk which was shared by Aliff’s mother. — Picture via Instagram/Bella Astillah

This isn’t the first time the former couple set the rumour mill in motion with images that suggest their relationship is on the mend.

In October last year, nearly five months after their divorce, the duo uploaded identical InstaStories while out bowling together.

The pair were married in September 2016 and filed for divorce in May 2019 at the Federal Territories Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur.

They share a two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean.