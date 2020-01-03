‘Your love made my life whole’: Godfrey Gao’s girlfriend opens up after model’s tragic death

The couple had plans to get married and start a family before Gao sadly passed away. — Pictures from Instagram/bella_navy4life and Instagram/godfreygao

PETALING JAYA, Jan 3 — Online influencer Bella Su chose to wrap up 2019 with a touching Instagram tribute to her late boyfriend Godfrey Gao.

In the post, the 23-year-old called Gao “heaven’s best gift” to her and said that their relationship had given her a sense of fulfilment in life.

“Your love made my life whole. Through our love, we will never be apart.

“Thank you all for your love and care. It really warms my heart and gives me a lot of courage.

“I will be strong for us and have hope for the future. Please give me space and time to get my life back on track,” she wrote.

Gao, a Taiwanese-Canadian model, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on the set of Chinese reality show Chase Me last year. He was 35.

He had reportedly been working for 17 hours before he collapsed, raising questions from fans about the lack of safety measures on the show which requires participants to partake in strenuous physical activities.

Gao’s best friend Darren Jiang later revealed that Gao had plans to formally propose to Su on November 28, just one day after his tragic demise.

Following his passing, fans of the Louis Vuitton model dug up old Weibo posts by Su and found photos she had posted of her new home in May.

The situation was made even more heart-wrenching when fans realised that the design of the house matched what Gao had previously described as his dream home in interviews, leading many to believe that the couple had intended to reside there after tying the knot.