In first Instagram post since returning to Hong Kong after scandal, actress Jacqueline Wong gets into Christmas mood

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong is in the Christmas mood. She has updated her official Instagram account for the first time after returning to the island state on December 14. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — After returning to Hong Kong since last week, actress Jacqueline Wong updated her official Instagram account for the first time today.

The picture showed the 30-year-old, wearing a pair of pyjamas, tip toeing to decorate a Christmas tree.

In the caption, Wong wrote that the ornaments get re-arranged annually.

“The important ones continue to hang proudly, while some are shed, and new meaningful ones take their place.”

“But all in all, the tree never ceases to light up the room or to give joy to those who see the beauty in it,” she shared and ending the caption with a hashtag six days till Christmas.

The picture had since received over 14,000 likes.

Wong returned to Hong Kong on December 14 after being away for eight months following her kissing scandal with fellow celebrity Andy Hui.

She had cried while speaking to reporters at Hong Kong International Airport, saying that she hopes to “move on” from her cheating scandal.