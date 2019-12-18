Tom Hanks film ‘Turner & Hooch’ is to become a series for Disney+

Tom Hanks starred in the 1989 buddy cop comedy ‘Turner & Hooch.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 ­— The late 1980s buddy cop comedy, which starred Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, is to be adapted as a TV series for the US giant’s new streaming platform, according to Deadline and Variety.

Released in 1989, Turner & Hooch starred Tom Hanks in the role of Scott Turner, a policeman with a very regimented life.

However, Turner’s obsessively ordered routine is completely subverted when he is forced to adopt Hooch, a Bordeaux mastiff that belonged to an old friend who was murdered by drug traffickers.

The extent to which the future series will remain faithful to the original film by Roger Spottiswoode, which, by the way, is already available on Disney+, is not yet known.

The American studio’s streaming platform has no compunction about raiding Disney and 20th Century Fox’s catalogs to deliver original content to its subscribers.

The Disney+ offer already includes The Mandalorian, a Star Wars space western series, which will shortly be joined by two Avengers creations with Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, who play Loki and the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel universe.

Launched in mid-November in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, Disney+ attracted ten million subscribers in only 24 hours.

It is set to launch in more Western European markets in 2020, Eastern Europe and Latin America through 2021 and Asia and Pacific territories through 2020 and 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews