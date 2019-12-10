Malaysian singer Zee Avi releases music video featuring psoriasis patients to fight the skin disease

Screengrab of the music video by Zee Avi. — Picture courtesy of Novartis Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, December 10 – In a bid to raise awareness about the skin disease psoriasis among Malaysians, singer and songwriter Zee Avi has released a music video.

It also features a group of psoriasis patients.

The music video, which was done in collaboration with pharmaceutical company Novartis Malaysia and Psoriasis Association of Malaysia seeks to unite Malaysians through a song that celebrates psoriasis fighters.

The song entitled My Skin was written and composed by Zee and produced by Yuswa Ansari.

The lyrics were inspired via a workshop conducted between Zee and a handful of psoriasis patients who shared their challenges living with the burden of the condition, as well as their hopes.

Following the workshop, 14 psoriasis patients came together to record the song and film the music video to send a message and rally support for the petition.

Psoriasis is a skin disease marked by red, itchy, scaly patches.

The 33-year-old Sarawakian singer expressed her excitement to be involved in such a meaningful project and hoped the song would unite all Malaysians to come out and support those with the skin condition.

“I am pleased to have met all these strong, inspiring people who helped me understand Psoriasis on a personal level,” she added.

In Malaysia, it is estimated that about 500,000 people live with psoriasis.

Currently, there is no cure for the immune-mediated disease, but there is treatment to help patients manage the symptoms.

To raise awareness and encourage patients to seek proper treatment, Novartis Malaysia president and managing director Patrik Grande said they decided to team up with the Psoriasis Association of Malaysia and launch a musical petition to garner support for patients.

He also advised those with psoriasis to seek early treatment as the condition may put the patient at risk of developing other health complications.

“Psoriasis, if left untreated can lead to other comorbidities that can leave a lasting impact on the patient, hence it is important that we act on it now.”

To support the cause, surf over here to sign the petition.