Godfrey Gao’s management says will stop receiving origami cranes tributes

The origami crane tributes for Gao have been pouring in, according to the management company. — Picture via Instagram/ godfreygao

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Overwhelmed by the number of origami cranes made by fans of Taiwanese Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao, his management company has announced it will stop receiving the paper art today.

Quoting a statement by Godfrey’s management company Jetstar Entertainment, Taiwanese media Mirror Media reported that the deadline to send in the origami has been set for noon today.

In just a week, the number received had apparently filled Jetstar Entertainment’s warehouse, though it did not specify the size of the facility.

According to the company, their personnel needed time to unwrap the packages containing the origami before sending it over to accompany Godfrey on his final journey on December 15.

The idea of origami cranes came from Jetstar which wanted to allow fans who were unable to pay their last respect personally to do so through the art.

The Taiwanese funeral parlour where Godfrey’s body has been placed since returning from China on December 2 was opened until December 6 to allow fans and friends to pay their last respects.

The 35-year-old star, who was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton, died while filming in the eastern city of Ningbo, China, after collapsing while on the set of Chase Me, a competitive sports reality show on China’s Zhejiang Television.