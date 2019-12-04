Donnie Yen is back for ‘Ip Man 4: The Finale’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Ip Man 4: The Finale’ that sees Donnie Yen back as the legendary Kung Fu master.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 — Well Go USA Entertainment has released a full trailer for Ip Man 4: The Finale that sees Donnie Yen return as the legendary Yip Man.

This time, the Kung Fu master travels to America where one of his students has upset the local martial arts community by opening a Wing Chun school.

The film also stars Wu Yue, Van Ness, Scott Adkins, Kent Cheng, Chan Kwok Kwan Danny, Kanin Ngo, Chris Collins and Vanda Margraf.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Ip Man's life remains unchanged after his wife’s death, but he and his son are slowly drifting apart. To seek a better future for his son, Ip Man decides to travel to the US only to find the stable, peaceful life abroad is only skin deep. Underneath lies a deep rooted racial discrimination that is far worse than he has expected. Ip Man re-examines his position and ponders on the reason he took up martial arts in the beginning.”

Ip Man 4: The Finale is set for release here on December 20.