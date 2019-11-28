Celebrity preacher Da’i Farhan files police report, plans to sue wife’s best friend for slander

Nik Farhan after lodging the police report against Ches Al-Maliki yesterday. — Screengrab via Instagram/@daifarhan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — Muslim celebrity preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad has filed a police report against his wife’s best friend and plans to sue her for slander.

Nik Farhan was at the center of a controversy on social media after his wife Fatin Nurul Ain’s best friend, Ches Al-Maliki accused him of secretly marrying a single mother of eight in Mecca without Fatin’s approval.

Ches’ rant went viral on Facebook and Fatin, who is currently pregnant with their second child, took her husband’s side saying that her husband had told her about the marriage.

After hitting back at Ches for her claims, Nik Farhan has now filed a police report, naming her and a number of other individuals, for defamation and hopes to take legal action against them soon.

According to a post on his official Instagram, Nik Farhan said that two separate reports were lodged, one based on Ches’ accusations and one against a number of accusers on social media.

“Thank God, everything was settled yesterday. Two police reports were made and two lawsuits have been submitted against her (Ches) and a few rumour mongers on social media,” said Nik Farhan.

“May they be happy always. Be careful of what you say, because once spoken, it cannot be taken back.”

Two days ago, Nik Farhan, who is TV3’s Islamic reality programme Da’i season two winner, shared a post onto his Instagram page depicting his wife Fatin apologising to him via Whatsapp for believing the slander on social media.

“My husband made his wishes to get married known from early on. My husband and I have had a heart-to-heart talk, we are forgiving towards each other and this issue is already two months old,” wrote Fatin.

Fatin also said that she wishes for Ches to remove the post and retract her accusations towards him.