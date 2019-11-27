Malaysian singer Fish Leong’s ex-husband Tony Chan moves on, spotted with two women in Singapore

The ex-husband of Malaysian singer Fish Leong was seen gallivanting with two women during a holiday in Singapore. — Photo via Instagram/ fishleong616

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — It has not taken wine merchant Tony Chao very long to move on from his marriage to Malaysian songstress Fish Leong.

Taiwanese media Mirror Media reported that Chao was spotted at the home of single mother Lin Yijie recently where he stayed on for about an hour.

He was also spotted holidaying with Yijie and Taiwanese celebrity Demi Lin in Singapore.

According to Mirror Media, Chao was seen holding hands with Yijie in Taiwan where it looked like they were more than just friends.

There has also been speculation that Chao was seeing Demi as the three of them were seen in Singapore.

The media reported that the trio were spotted wearing the same clothing while in the island republic.

When they were taking photos together, Chao would stand in the middle and hold Demi’s waist.

Media also claimed that Chao would pay for anything that Demi wanted to buy.

The three of them were also seen enjoying an ice cream together.

It was previously reported that Leong and Chao signed their divorce papers on August 15 after rumours started earlier this year that they were facing marital problems due to Chao’s past affairs.

They share custody of their five-year-old son Anderson.

Chao had brushed off that report and said it was common for couples to argue but Leong later admitted during an event in September that her marriage to Chao had indeed ended.