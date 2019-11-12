Blackpink becomes first Korean ensemble to gain 1 billion views on a single video on YouTube (VIDEO)

Blackpink is arguably the biggest girl group in the world. — Picture via Instagram/ blackpinkofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Blackpink has become the first K-pop group to achieve more than one billion views on YouTube for a single music video through one of its hit singles.

Quoting the group’s agency YG Entertainment, English language daily Korea Herald reported that Blackpink’s Ddu-Du Ddu-Du music video surpassed the threshold yesterday afternoon, some 17 months after it was released June last year.

The daily noted that Blackpink was the second K-pop artist with the achievement, after singer PSY, whose 2012 mega-hit Gangnam Style has chalked up over 3.4 billion views on YouTube to date.

The quartet debuted in 2016 and is one of the most popular groups on the K-pop scene.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du is from the group’s mini-album Square Up.

When it was first released, its music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in just six hours.

It reached 900 million views on July 30.

The group’s latest single, Kill This Love, released in April, has achieved more than 640 million views, while music videos of hit singles Boombayah and As If It’s Your Last have both topped 700 million views on YouTube.

Blackpink also holds the record of having the most streamed debut song by a girl group in history with Boombayah which surpassed 1 billion streams worldwide (on Spotify and YouTube).

It holds the rank of second most streamed debut song by a group, behind One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful.