Hong Kong actress Linda Chung wows in beautiful kebaya at Melaka event

Hong Kong star Linda Chung decided to sport the traditional outfit during an event in Melaka, which is renowned for its Peranakan heritage. — Picture from Facebook/Kellymommy

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Former TVB actress Linda Chung recently paid tribute to the Peranakan culture by donning a kebaya during an event in Melaka.

In a Facebook post, the 35-year-old reminisced fondly of her days as a TVB actress which gained her a strong fanbase in Malaysia.

“I’ve formed an amazing, strong relationship with my fans. Although I don’t come back as often anymore, this is a day to remember.

“I feel even more intimate, more close to everyone here. Thank you for treating me like a friend, a family member, accepting and supporting me during different stages of my life,” she wrote.

The Nyonya kebaya is a traditional outfit for Peranakan women and differentiates itself from other forms of kebaya with its incorporation of Chinese motifs or hand-painted Chinese silk.

Malaysian fans of the Forensic Heroes star couldn’t help but flood the comments section with praise for her beauty, adding that she looked especially stunning in the Nyonya outfit.

“You are well-matched with kebaya!” said Jessica Yang.

“You look so charming in our traditional wear,” quipped Grextce Tan.

Chung travelled to Melaka with the skincare line Bio-essence, of which she is the celebrity ambassador.

She ended her contract with TVB in 2018 and is now focusing on being a parent to her two children.