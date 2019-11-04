South Korean police say BTS’ Jungkook was sober when he crashed luxury car into taxi

Reports say that the 22-year-old was not under the influence during the time of the accident. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Nov 4 — K-pop star Jeon Jung-kook was not drunk driving when he caused an accident on November 2, according to online news portal Naver, quoring a source from the National Police Agency in South Korea.

Jeon, the youngest member of popular boyband BTS, was driving his Mercedes Benz in the Hannam neighbourhood in Seoul when he violated a traffic regulation and ran into a taxi.

The source noted that the case is currently an internal investigation as the taxi-driver’s medical diagnosis has not been settled yet.

“After the medical diagnosis is received or personal harm is confirmed, Jungkook will be booked and investigated.

“Currently, there are no plans to summon Jungkook.

“Also, Jungkook was found to not have driven under the influence of alcohol after taking a sobriety test,” said the source.

Following the accident, both Jeon and the taxi driver were taken to the hospital to be treated for bruises.

BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement shortly after admitting that Jeon was in the wrong over the accident and said that an “amicable settlement” had been reached between both parties.

“Currently, we cannot give you any details because the police have not completed their proceedings on the matter.

“Immediately after the accident, Jungkook admitted that he violated the Road Traffic Act and carried out on-site handling and gave police station statements in accordance with due process.

“We apologise to the victim and to the fans who have been concerned about this,” read the statement.

The accident occurred just days after BTS wrapped up a sold-out world tour in their home country of South Korea.