Actress Umie Aida shares heartwarming story of her bond with a street dog that just lost its puppy (VIDEO)

The ‘Dukun’ star wrote that animals feel emotions too. — Pictures from Instagram/Umie Aida

PETALING JAYA, Nov 4 — Nearly a year after a stray dog started guarding Datin Seri Umie Aida’s house, the actress took to Instagram to talk about her special bond with man’s best friend.

It all began when the Dukun star fed the stray one day and it immediately considered her as its owner.

Umie told followers that the canine whom she named Blacky knew not to cross boundaries by staying outside of her house and has never tried entering the actress’s home.

“It’s like she knows her place is only outside the front gate.

“Blacky is very loyal and listens to me,” Umie wrote yesterday.

In Islamic teachings, Muslims are forbidden to own a dog because they are deemed impure.

Umie, whose real name is Umi Khalsum Rahmad Ali wanted to share with followers about Blacky’s recent loss.

According to the Mak Cun actress, the canine had just given birth to a puppy and when it went over to her house for some food, Umie made the shocking discovery that her puppy had died.

“Yesterday Blackly brought her baby and it looked as though she had tears in her eyes.

“It appeared her puppy had died and she was asking for help to bury her dead puppy,” said Umie who was saddened by the tragedy.

The actress also uploaded a video of Blacky digging up a hole and burying her puppy.

In her post, the actress said animals also had feelings and that it was a lesson for humans.

“Even an animal has feelings burying its dead offspring.

“Humans? Let this be a lesson for those of us who are called human beings that have emotions, the ability to reason and faith,” she wrote.

The post has since garnered more than 28,700 likes and received attention from fans and fellow artistes who offered words of sympathy after reading about Blacky’s heartbreaking story.

The actress is a mother of three adopted children Mohd Daniel Firdaus, 26, Mohd Dzulhilmi, 25 and three-month-old Nur Aisya.

Umie and her husband Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan were married in 2010 in front of the Kaaba at the Haram Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.