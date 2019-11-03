Nu’est’s ‘Love Me’ achieves 5th straight music show win for a K-pop ‘grand slam’

Nu'est won by a slim margin against reigning Inkigayo champion AKMU. — SBS screenshot

SEOUL, Nov 3 — K-pop band Nu'est achieved their first music show 'grand slam' with their first win on the Inkigayo music show for their song Love Me, and their fifth consecutive music show win in a row this week.

Grand slam is usually the term given when a K-pop act manages to win all the major music shows in a week, namely MBC Music's Show Champion, Mnet's M! Countdown, KBS' Music Bank, MBC's Show! Music Core and SBS' Inkigayo.

This is the first time Nu'est has won Inkigayo, which is considered one of the hardest shows to win and they won by a squeakingly-close five points.

The group recently released their EP “The Table” and their song Love Me was seen as a departure from their recent releases that had a darker, moodier tone.

Love Me's upbeat cheerful house/R&B sound seems to have been a worthy gamble, judging from their success.

The group will next have a fanmeeting in Korea from the 15-17th of November at the KSPO Dome.