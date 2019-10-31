Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong target of rumours, sister Scarlett brushes off gossip

Latest rumours now claim that Jacqueline Wong (left) is pregnant with Andy Hui’s (right) child. — Picture via Instagram jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The sister of Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong has shrugged off the latest stream of gossip churned out by the rumour mill.

While Scarlett Wong could not update much about Jacqueline’s mental state as she was not aware of her sister’s condition, she denied the frivolous rumours.

As reported by Ming Pao, Scarlett denied that her sister had opted for a change in career to be a real estate agent.

“You will need to sit for exams first before you can call yourself a real estate agent.

“Tomorrow I will be an agent and I will change my name to Veronica,” she added sarcastically, brushing off talks that Jacqueline had also changed her name to Rachel.

“As long as she is happy and healthy, let her decide on what she wants to do with her life,” added Scarlett.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Jacqueline had fled to the United States after her kissing scandal with actor and singer Andy Hui blew up in April, leading to the end of her relationship with actor Kenneth Ma.

Latest rumours now claim that Jacqueline is pregnant with Hui’s child.

Quoting a post from Weibo, Oriental Daily reported that Jacqueline was supposedly preparing to register her marriage at Los Angeles, with the new quickly going viral.

As supporting ‘evidence’, a previous report in March where Jacqueline was spotted vomiting during filming was quoted noting she had then brushed it off due to fatigue.

Social media users were however weary over the claims saying it was best not to speculate over the rumours, focusing instead on concerns over the condition of Hui’s wife, Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng.