Disney unveils trailer for Disney Plus ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ (VIDEO)

'The Mandalorian' debuts November 12.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — Fans of the Star Wars franchise will get an early present as they wait the last two months until the theatrical release of The Rise of Skywalker, in the form of a new spinoff from Jon Favreau (The Lion King).

The plot of The Mandalorian, which takes place five years after the fall of the Empire (Return of the Jedi) and 25 years before the rise of the villainous First Order (The Force Awakens), focuses on a solitary bounty hunter sent to territories controlled by the New Republic in order to bring back a precious object.

The cast will feature Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Taika Waititi as IG-11.

The ten episodes of The Mandalorian's debut season will be available on November 12 on Disney's new Disney Plus streaming service.