Nicholas Tse threatens legal action against media over ‘fake news’

Hong Kong entertainer Nicholas Tse has warned legal action against the media. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Hong Kong entertainer cum chef Nicholas Tse has quashed rumours over his supposedly icy relationship with his sons.

Quoting a statement issued through his agency EEG, entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that Tse maintains that his relationship with his two children is good and they get along well with each other.

Saying misleading and false reports are causing harm to the children, Tze said he would use all methods to protect them and avoid unnecessary impact on the boys.

“He (Tse) will not endure any individual, organisation and or media or platform to use his children to drum up false news.

“For the sake of the children, we hope the media will stop disrupting their lives with misleading and or false reports,” said the statement, adding that Tse would not hesitate to take legal actions if it persisted.

Tse’s eldest son Lucas had reportedly said his father did not deserve his mother, actress Cecilia Cheung.

“My brother and I seldom see our father because he is very busy. When I am sick or when my brother has a fever, it is my mother who attends to us.

“I do not regret my mother leaving my father. He does not deserve her,” Lucas was reportedly to have been quoted as saying.

The issue surfaced after Tse told a talk show that he had been secretly in love with his current girlfriend Faye Wong for the past 20 years.