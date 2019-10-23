‘Bad boy’ rapper Namewee to ring in 2020 with concert at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena

Countdown to the New Year with a concert by Malaysian rapper Namewee at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Controversial rapper Namewee will hold a concert to count down the New Year.

To be held on December 31 at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena, the “4896 — Final Call” marks the first time the entertainer, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, is holding a concert here.

In case you are wondering why “4896”, it means “super powerful” in Hokkien, which defines the concert.

Organiser Star Planet said concertgoers can expect an exciting performance from Namewee.

“There will be a wide range of quirky, humorous yet entertaining elements to amaze audiences,” it said in a statement here, adding that there will be a medley of songs presented in different languages and diverse performing styles.

Star Planet added that the concert was a dream come true for Namewee after his planned concert was called off nine years ago.

Get ready to be blown away by Malaysia’s talented entertainer Namewee on December 31 at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

“(Since then) Namewee put up a series of great performances with sold-out concerts across major cities including US, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.”

Tickets for the concert will be on sale from noon, October 31.

Apply to be a member of Star Planet by October 28 and get up to 10 per cent discount.

Online purchase is available via www.myticket.asia

Tickets are priced at RM598, RM498, RM428, RM348, RM268 and RM188 excluding RM4 administrative fee.

For more info, visit www.starplanet.com.my or call or call 03-92233667.