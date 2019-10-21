Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung ready for new love after ending 20-year marriage

Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung is ready for love. — Instagram/kung_mimi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung Tse-Yan is ready for love.

While the mother of two only announced her divorce from Chinese actor Lin Wei last month, she’s open to a Mr Right if he appears.

Met during a promotion activity for television series Finding Her Voice, the 56-year-old actress said age was not an issue when looking for a partner.

“But the relationship must be real,” China Press reported her saying.

Kung noted, however, that looking for a partner was not the most important thing for her now but being able to do something that she likes.

“I love acting,” said the veteran actress, famous for her role as Guan Yin in TVB series Journey to the West together with Dicky Cheung.