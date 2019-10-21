Gotham Award nominations help get 2019/20 Hollywood awards season underway

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for ‘Fleabag’ at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 — The 2019 Gotham Awards, whose nominations are scheduled for Thursday, are immediately followed by the Bafta Britannia Awards on the 25th and then the Academy’s Governors Awards on the 27th.

Ahead of a gala on December 2, 2019, and one which is commonly regarded as the starting line for a three-month-long Hollywood awards season, the Independent Filmmaker Project reveals a slate of Gotham Awards nominees on October 24.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Gotham Awards’ Best Feature winner went on to clinch the prestige Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards — Birdman, Spotlight and Moonlight — a run that was broken when the 2017 Gotham went to Call Me by Your Name and the Oscar went to The Shape of Water.

At the top of 2019, however, both memberships preferred smaller pictures, even if Oscar toast Green Book wasn’t eligible for the equivalent Gotham, nor The Rider, pick of the Gothams, even nominated for an Oscar.

After the IFP announces its 2019 Gothams hopefuls, the Bafta Britannia Awards on Friday, October 25 take place in Los Angeles rather than London.

Separate from the British Academy’s main Bafta Awards (February 2, 2020, with nominees announced January 7), the Bafta Britannias is the organisation’s biggest event outside of the UK.

Like the Hollywood Film Awards on November 3, this is a gentle easing in to the glitz and glamour of awards shows proper, with four recipients already announced.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge of TV comedy Fleabag and episodic thriller Killing Eve is to be named British Artist of the Year. Steve Coogan (film The Professor and the Madman, TV series This Time with Alan Partridge) receives the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

It’s not just for Brits, as Jane Fonda (Klute, Coming Home, Youth, 9 to 5, Book Club) will be given the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, and Jackie Chan (Drunken Master, Police Story, Rush Hour, The Foreigner) will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

Then it’s time for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the pan-industry group that distributes the Academy Awards’ Oscars in February — to hold its annual Governor’s Awards on Sunday, October 27.

They, too, are made known in advance: actress and producer Geena Davis (The Accidental Tourist, Thelma & Louise, GLOW Season 3) will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, with Honorary Awards — a retrospective career Oscar — going to writer-director David Lynch (Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive), actor Wes Studi (Geronimo: An American Legend), and Lina Wertmüller (Seven Beauties). — AFP-Relaxnews