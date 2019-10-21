After 11 stitches, Hong Kong actress Celine Ma says 'no regrets' being attacked by protesters

Hong Kong actress Celine Ma has no regrets confronting protestors, despite injuries sustained. — Facebook/CelineMaTVB

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Hong Kong actress Celine Ma has no regrets over her recent altercation with protesters that left her with 11 stitches and said she would do it again if faced with a similar incident.

Opening up about the October 6 incident for the first time, Ma admitted she was terrified.

“I am no hero. I am just someone who loves Hong Kong a lot and someone who follows her conscience.

“My family and friends were worried about me but I have no regrets and if there is a repeat of the incident, I would do it again,” Sin Chew Daily reported the actress saying.

It was previously reported that Ma was attacked after filming three protesters damaging a Bank of China ATM at Mong Kok, that resulted in her suffering injuries to her mouth, chin and head.

Recalling the incident, Ma said she saw three masked persons vandalising the machine and had wanted to capture the act with her mobile phone.

One of suspects, however, grabbed her phone and threw it on the road.

While trying to reason with the suspects, Ma said other protesters sprayed her with an unknown liquid before she was kicked that led to her fall.

As she lay on the road, she claimed one protester beat her with an umbrella while another punched her in the face.

Upon admission into hospital, doctors found the injuries to her chin was due to a sharp object.

“Hong Kong is my home. I am very disheartened to see it being destroyed.

“I hope the younger generation will stop and look at the ruined city. Hong Kong belongs to you. How could you destroy your future?”

The attack on Ma, best known for her role as May May in the long running TVB television series A Kindred Spirit, also caught the attention of the Communist Youth League which praised her for guarding the island state.

The league is a youth movement of the People’s Republic of China for youth between the ages of 14 and 28.