Farewell Sulli: South Korean actress and singer laid to rest today

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — After four days of mourning, fans and K-pop stars alike bid their final farewells to actress and singer Sulli as her body was laid to rest today.

The coffin bearing the actress and singer’s body left a hospital in Seoul early this morning, according Korea Herald.

Although the media was barred from covering the procession, insiders said family and entertainers who turned up at the funeral were grief-stricken.

Meanwhile, the Korea Times reported that police had announced there were no signs of foul play in Sulli’s death following a post-mortem conducted at the National Forensic Service and it was concluded she had committed suicide.

Investigators had earlier considered the possibility that it was not suicide because she did not leave a note, added the daily.

Sulli was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor by her manager on Monday after failing to contact her.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-Pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]