K-pop stars mourn singer and actress Sulli’s passing, funeral to be held privately

The 25-year-old’s death has cast a gloomy cloud over the K-pop world, with bands like SuperM, Super Junior, and NCT Dream cancelling their schedules out of respect. — Instagram/jelly_jilli

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — K-pop celebrities have taken to social media to express their sorrow over singer and actress Sulli’s sudden death.

R&B singer Dean, who collaborated with Sulli on the 2018 track dayfly, posted a sombre Instagram Story last night where he promised to keep her in his memory.

“Your voice will leave behind deafening questions for a long time.

“Thank you for everything. I will remember you,” he wrote.

Former Kara member Goo Ha-ra, who was close friends with Sulli, shared Instagram photos of them from a happier time.

“In that world, I hope Jin-ri (Sulli) does what she wants to do,” wrote Goo.

Amber Liu, who used to be part of girl group f(x) alongside Sulli, put a halt on her solo promotional activities in light of the tragedy.

Due to recent events i’ll be putting on hold my upcoming activities. Sorry everyone.



Thank you for your thoughts. — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, singer and musical actress Jin Bo-ra told those who had hurt Sulli while she was alive that “life is a boomerang”.

“I’m sorry I never got to buy you mango shaved ice. I will see you tomorrow.

“To everyone who hurt you, life is a boomerang,” she said on Instagram.

Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, first found fame as a child actress on the 2005 drama Ballad of Seodong before debuting in K-pop girl group f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus from the band in 2014 after enduring a barrage of hate comments online about her personal life.

Even up until her death, Sulli continued to be a target for cyberbullies, who often berated her clothing choices and her decision to appear braless in pictures.

She was discovered dead at her home on October 14 at 3.21pm KST by her manager, who went over to check up on her after she stopped replying to text messages.

Police have confirmed that her death was by suicide.

Sulli’s former agency SM Entertainment put out an official statement saying that the funeral will be held privately at an undisclosed location.

“The mourners and family do not want this. We ask reporters to understand with a generous heart.

“We ask that you cooperate so that Sulli's last journey will be beautiful,” read the statement.

* If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected].