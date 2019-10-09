Reconciled? Actress Bella Astillah and ex-husband Aliff Aziz share bowling alley snapshot on Instagram

The formerly married couple uploaded the same clip suggesting they were out bowling together. ― Picture via Instagram/Aliff Aziz and Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, Oct 9 ― Nearly five months after divorcing Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz, actress Bella Astillah has made it clear that she has no objections of reuniting with her ex-husband.

The mum of one even said she was more than happy to support her troubled ex who made headlines for several cheating scandals while the couple were still married.

Most recently, Bella and Aliff took to Instagram to upload a photo taken at the same location suggesting that the two often spent time together.

The former husband and wife even uploaded identical videos while out bowling.

While the clip did not show their faces, the two individuals were seen in matching red and black shoes and the same pair of jeans.

Bella and Aliff were divorced in May this year. ― Picture via Instagram/Bella Astillah

Previously, the Cinta Belum Tamat Tempoh was seen singing on Instagram live and was joined by Aliff.

The clip led fans to accuse Bella of being foolish for still treating her ex-husband well but the actress insisted it was her right to do as she wished and did not care much for social media users’ opinions.

Bella married Aliff in September 2016 and were divorced in May this year at the Federal Territory Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur.

They have a two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean.