‘Our marriage was full of lies and mind games’ ― actress Natasha Hudson divorces fourth husband

The 37-year-old and Noor were married December 7 last year. ― Picture via Facebook/Natasha Hudson

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 ― Actress Natasha Hudson has confirmed her divorce with businessman Noor Nashiq Sekarnor whom she married in December last year.

The 37-year-old did not reveal the reason behind her divorce but said her marriage was full of lies and mind games.

This is the mother of three’s fourth divorce.

“Yes, I have divorced him with one talak and throughout, this marriage was filled with lies and mind games, so I left him.

“It took a lot of courage to do this but I needed to save myself from suffering and sacrifice,” she told mStar.

The Malay-Australian model added that she was not the type who would share details about her marriage but admitted that this was her worst experience yet.

The actress previously took to Instagram hinting that her marriage to the Kelantanese businessman was over.

Wedding photos of the couple were also deleted on her social media accounts.

For now, Natasha said she wants to make herself happy and focus on the future.

“This is a new beginning for me to love myself which I’ve never done before. I’ve always made others happy and now I want to focus on myself and look ahead.

“I want to be happy. My childhood was filled with a lot of scars but God chose to test me once more to be stronger, smarter and more aware with each life decision,” she said.

Natasha added that the breakdown of her marriage has made her more selective when it comes to future partners.

The Chermin actress said she wants someone who is supportive and will love her children.

“I don’t need a weak person, I’m not a child and I’m a human being with a heart. I need someone who can be my biggest supporter for me to reach my dreams.

“He also would need to love and accept my children and has to be of strong character who will not create drama in life,” she said.

Natasha and Noor Nashriq were married December 7 last year, two months after she divorced her third husband Carleed Khaza whose real name is Khalid Kamal after six years of marriage.

Natasha and Carleed share two daughters Naeema Kalila and Faatimah.

She also has a daughter, Neesa Helena, with Datuk Shahrin Zahari whom she wed in 2007 and divorced two years later.

Natasha’s first marriage was to Mohd Faiz Mohd Raiz. The couple tied the knot in 2006 but the marriage only lasted four months.