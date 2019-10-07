Former Hong Kong actress Celine Ma claims attack by protestors, video surfaces insisting otherwise (VIDEO)

Hong Kong actress Celine Ma needed stitches to her chin and the back of her hand after she claimed to have beaten up by protesters. — Photo via Facebook/ Celine Ma

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Hong Kong actress Celine Ma ended up with stitches on her chin and the back of her head after she reportedly confronted protesters in Hong Kong.

Ma’s condition, according to her friend in singer Mandy Yan, did not affect her appearance who said, “She needed stitches to her chin and the back of her head.

“Her injuries do not affect her appearance and she asked everyone not to worry about her.”

Yan added that Ma was fine after receiving treatment at the hospital and would not be commenting on the incident.

Ma, or her real name, Leung Wing-ngan, made the claims after filming of protesters damaging a Bank of China ATM at Mong Kok, one of several Chinese companies targeted over the weekend reported Reuters.

This is a clear evidence that the HK actress #celinema from #tvb who claimed herself being hit by protestors was actually the one who attacked first! Protestors even tried to persuade her to stay calm and brought her away. #HongKongProtests #StandwithHK #Hongkongers pic.twitter.com/x7vzsxjVPK — victory_hk (@hk_victory) October 6, 2019

Footage however has surfaced online, that depicted her attempting to film the protestors, before yelling and lunging forward to punch and kick protestors who stood motionless in front of her.

Ma is seen pushed back, losing her balance and falling to the ground before a protestor sprays her with what appears to be paint.

She has publicly backed Hong Kong police and the Chinese Communist Party and commended the work of the Hong Kong Government, insisting “Hong Kong is part of China.”

In a July video, she described the protests against an extradition bill to mainland China as “rubbish”.