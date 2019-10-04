Cecilia Cheung and Nicholas Tse’s son angry after Tse reportedly said he’s been in love with Faye Wong for 20 years

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse got his son Lucas worked up after Tse was reportedly said he had been secretly in love with his current love Faye Wong for the past 20 years. — Picture via Instagram/ nicholastsefanclub

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The son of Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse is all worked up after his father reportedly said said he had been secretly in love with his current girlfriend Faye Wong for the past 20 years.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Tse, who was previously married to singer-actress Cecilia Cheung had spilled the beans during a talk show recently.

Asked by the media for comments over what was said by his father, Tse’s son Lucas said his father did not deserve his mother.

“My brother and I seldom see our father because he is very busy. When I am sick or when my brother has a fever, it is my mother who attends to us.”

“I do not regret my mother leaving my father. He does not deserve her,” Lucas said.

Tse and singer Wong first dated in June 2000 but broke up two years later after speculation surfaced that he was seeing Cheung.

Tse then married Cheung in 2006 but the couple divorced in 2012.

A heartbroken Wong married Chinese actor Li Yapeng in 2005 but the marriage ended in divorce in 2013 before she and Tse hooked up once again.