New in theatres: ‘Abominable’, ‘Judy’, ‘The Day Shall Come’, ‘First Love’

A screengrab from biopic ‘Judy’ that stars Renee Zellweger as legendary actress Judy Garland.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Animated children’s film Abominable goes on a mountain adventure, star actress Judy Garland is memorialised in Judy, satirical comedy The Day Shall Come has the FBI grapple with home-cooked religion, and First Love puts a young boxer, yakuza, and call girl on a collision course.

Abominable (PG)

Teenage girl Yi discovers a Yeti hiding in her secret roof cabin. Together with two of her friends, they set off to return him to the Himalayas.

Starring Chloe Bennet (TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (TV’s Liv and Maddie), Albert Tsai (Coop and Cami Ask the World) and Joseph Izzo (parts in Kung Fu Panda 3, The Boss Baby, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Select release dates: Australia, Philippines — September 19; Hong Kong — September 26; Canada, India, USA — September 27; Netherlands — October 9; Ireland, UK — October 11; France — October 23; Singapore — November 7; Japan — June 20

Judy (PG-13)

The story of Judy Garland’s last run of performances and the circumstances that led the Hollywood stage and screen star to end up playing in a London nightclub.

Starring Renee Zellwegger (Bridget Jones’s Diary)

Select release dates: Canada, USA — September 2; Ireland, UK — October 2; Australia — October 10; Netherlands — November 14; France — January 2020

The Day Shall Come

An emerging African-American cult leader is recruited by the FBI, without his knowledge, but proves more difficult to handle due to his true belief.

Starring Marchant Davis (feature debut), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect trilogy), Denis O’Hare (TV’s American Horror Story), Daneille Brooks (TV’s Orange is the New Black) and comedian Jim Gaffigan (Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation) and directed by Chris Morris (Four Lions, My Wrongs, episodes of Veep, Nathan Barley).

USA release — September 27; Ireland, UK release — October 11

First Love

Soon after young boxer Leo discovers he’s only got a short time to live, he crosses paths with traumatized call girl Monica. The pair get mixed up in an ambitious but short-sighted yakuza’s cocaine-stealing plan that plays out over the course of this violent romcom.

Starring Masataka Kubota (13 Assassins), Sakurako Konishi and Shôta Sometani (Parasyte) and directed by Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal).

USA release: September 27 — AFP-Relaxnews