Beware trolls! Korean singer Kang Daniel will not tolerate any of your hate comments

Be careful with what you post on Kang Daniel’s social media platforms as he is coming after those who post hate comments. — Picture via Instagram/ daniel.k.here

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Korean singer Kang Daniel has started taking action against those who leave hate comments on his social media platforms.

Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that the star, through his management agency Konnect Entertainment, had reported the matter to Seoul Gangnam Police District’s Cyber Investigations Unit before proceeding to sue.

In the statement, Konnect Entertainment thanked fans for highlighting to the agency comments that are intended to defame Kang.

“We have collected and selected particularly malicious comments based on our monitoring and your reported data and have finished filing those cases to the Seoul Gangnam Police District’s Cyber Investigations Unit,” said the statement.

The agency added that it would continue to actively monitor the matter.