Timothy Olyphant joins season four of ‘Fargo’

Actor and producer Timothy Olyphant arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Films’ ‘Deadwood’ at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood May 14, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — The FX anthology series has cast the Justified star in a key recurring role.

Timothy Olyphant returns to FX for the upcoming fourth season of the network’s anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock.

The new season will be set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two rival criminal gangs, one African-American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock), and one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, cement an uneasy truce by exchanging their youngest sons.

Olyphant plays a character named Dick “Deafy” Wickware. No other details are known about the character for now.

Uzo Aduba, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruon, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder also star.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, the series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions. Joel and Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield also serve as executive producers.

Olyphant was nominated for an Emmy for his lead role on on FX’s drama series Justified. He was recently seen opposite Drew Barrymore in Netflix’s zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He next appears in The Starling alongside Kevin Kline and Melissa McCarthy. — AFP-Relaxnews