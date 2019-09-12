Local actress Fasha Sandha opens up about love, divorce and being a single mother

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — It isn’t easy being a single mother.
That was the gist of local actress Fasha Sandha’s post on Instagram today, as she opened up about her failed marriage in the past and what it’s really like to be a single mom.
The 35-year-old mother of two uploaded a photo of herself with her children onto her Instagram account earlier today with a long description of the trials and tribulations she has faced over the years despite many idolising her as a strong and independent woman.
“This photo from December 4, 2015, is of the first day that it was just the three of us,” wrote Fasha.
Gambar kenangan pada 4 Dec 2015, Hari pertama kami hidup bertiga 😊 Ramai kata, Fasha,wanita besi. Eh, sejujurnya not all the time jadi besi..there are times jadi besi karat juga (tapi tak suka tunjuk) Dalam dunia ni, akan ada haters dan ada juga ramai lovers.Haters will hate, no matter what.Setiap kebaikan yang kita buat, akan tetap ada silap dimata haters, tapi peduli apa kan,... teruskan buat apa yg kita suka. Tak semua orang suka kita happy, Ada juga yang rasa gembira dan suka bila kita down. Jadi jangan tunjuk kita lemah. Walaupun adakalanya kita lemah. Ada juga orang kata, eh artis ni suka bercerai berai ke.Eh hellloooo, bukan artis je bercerai berai, orang bukan artis lagi banyak bercerai berai cuma tak masuk paper je, sbb orang tak peduli. Artis juga selalu akan cuba yang terbaik untuk selamatkan perkahwinan, tapi bila tak berjaya, itu adalah takdir. Sekurang2 nya kita cuba perbaiki apa yang boleh untuk selamatkan perkahwinan. Being Single Is Better Than Being With the Wrong Person. I was a Janda before and im so PROUD with that title. Sbb apa? Sebab I janda yang berkerjaya, cari duit untuk family, tak meraih simpati dan kuat. Takde apa nak malu pun dengan title ‘Janda’ tu...Now Allah bagi peluang kedua utk menerima pasangan baru. Ini pun PINJAMAN juga daripada Allah, cuma apa yang i buat, selalu berdoa agar pinjaman kali ini berkekalan hingga akhir hayat atau #tilljannah..Insyaallah. Jadi perempuan ni kena la kuat, Supaya takde orang boleh tindas kita. Yang penting, kena bekerja dan simpan duit dalam bank. Supaya kita tetap bersedia, itu nasihat i selalu pada my sisters. I am an aries, sejenis kuat. Ada masa i boleh buat taktau je dan tak layan . Ada masa, perlu lawan , kena lawan. 😁Jangan biarkan orang buli kita selalu, kalau rasa perlu jawab, jawab. tak payah nak diam all the time, nanti orang pijak kepala kita. But remember this, ‘Not all forms of abuse leave bruises’ kalau rasa benda tu bodoh utk dilayan just IGNORE. LIFE IS Too short. Jangan sedih, bangun dan buktikan, anda Kuat dan berani! yakinlah bahawa akan ada kemanisan dalam kepahitan yang terjadi. Sooner or later. Pasti ada.💖EX iSMC(independent single mom club) 📸 @pinography
“Many say that I am an ‘Iron Woman’, but in truth, I’m not ‘iron’ all the time, there are times that I feel like rusted metal, but I don’t show it.”
Fasha explained that in life, there will always be lovers and haters, as many people enjoy kicking celebrities while they're down, but that shouldn’t be a reason for them to stop doing what they love.
She added that many fans and social media users often criticise celebrities like artists and actors for their troubled relationships which often end in divorce.
“A lot of people say that artists love to split up and get divorced, but it isn’t just artists who go through stuff like that, everyone does, it’s just that no one cares to write about it in the newspapers,” she wrote.
She said that even though celebrity divorces are usually high profile events and covered extensively, what the public may not realise is that celebrities always try their best to save their marriages.
“Artists always try their best to save their marriage, but when it fails, it’s fate, at least they tried, but in the end, being single is better than being with the wrong person,” wrote Fasha.
Fasha was previously married to famed entrepreneur Rizal Ashram Ramli or “Jejai”, for four years, from 2012 to 2016.
The pair also had two children together six-year-old Putra Rayfal Ramli, and four-year-old Putri Raysha Jemaima.
The marriage didn’t last as they split in January of 2016, and after a few years of being a “widow”, Fasha found love again, this time in local actor Aidil Aziz, 32.
“I was divorced before, and I’m so proud of that title, because I was a strong and successful widow, who worked hard for her family, instead of looking for sympathy,” she wrote.
She added that there was no shame in being called a widow, as God has now given her a second chance at love and happiness, and she prays every day that it will last this time around.
Social media users were full of praise for the 35-year-old as they flooded the comments section with love and admiration for her.
Many users said that her words have inspired them especially since they were honest and from the heart, while most were more keen to let Fasha know that she is loved by many as they poured in countless heart emojis.
Her husband, Aidil, couldn’t resist either as he also got in on the act and commented: “My strong wife.”
Fasha and Aidil got engaged in November 2018, before eventually tying the knot in March this year.
The actors are also expecting a new addition to their family, after they announced that Fasha was pregnant two months after they got married.