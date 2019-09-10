Mandopop king Wang Leehom's Hong Kong concert in November postponed due to protests

Organisers of Mandopop singer Wang Lee Hom postponed his November dates in Hong Kong due to weekly protests. — Courtesy of Instragram/wangleehom

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Hong Kong organiser of Mandopop star Wang Leehom's "Decendants of the Dragon 2060" concert has decided to postpone his November dates in the city state.

Scheduled to be held at the Coliseum on Nov 1 and 2, the show has been called off for now, amidst concerns of the safety of Wang and his crew with the ongoing protests.

Apart from Wang, Oriental Daily reported that several artistes including Chinese singer Ding Dang, Korean singer Kang Daniel and Japanese singer Nana Mizuki had either postponed or cancelled their concerts there recently due to weekly protests.

The daily also pointed out that Wang was the first artiste to postpone a concert at the Coliseum.

“It is not easy to get a date for Coliseum and those who managed to get a date would usually continue with their performances,” said the daily, counting Joey Yung as one of those singers who continued with her concert despite the ongoing political turmoil.

In response to the cancellation, Wang's representative said they respect the organiser's decision.