K-pop heartthrobs GOT7 set to sweep Malaysian fans off their feet with March 2020 concert

(From left) Jinyoung, Youngjae, JB, Mark, Jackson, Yugyeom, and Bambam will be lighting up Axiata Arena come March 2020. — Picture from Instagram/got7.with.igot7

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Malaysian Ahgases need not go far to catch their favourite boyband next year!

K-pop septet GOT7 will be performing in Kuala Lumpur in 2020 as part of the “GOT7 Keep Spinning 2019 World Tour”.

Slated to take place at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on March 7, the concert will mark the band’s long-awaited return to Malaysia since their last gig here three years ago.

GOT7, best known for hits like “Lullaby”, “Girls Girls Girls”, and “Never Ever”, has garnered an international fanbase thanks to the group’s diversity, with members coming from South Korea, the US, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

A unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop helped propel the band’s debut album Got It? to the number one spot on Billboard’s “World Album Charts” back in 2014, the first of the group’s many accolades.

For more information on tickets, stay tuned to www.starplanet.com.my for updates.