A$AP Rocky lawyer shot, injured in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 — The Swedish lawyer who represented rap star A$AP Rocky was shot and injured yesterday in Stockholm, police said, adding they had opened an investigation and made one arrest.

Police said they had opened an enquiry into the “attempted murder” of Henrik Olsson Lilja after an assailant shot him on the islet of Kungsholmen in what authorities called an “isolated” act.

Swedish media reported the attack did not appear to be linked to his work.

The Swedish Bar Association’s Mia Edwall Insulander confirmed Lilja was the victim.

“The injured party was taken by ambulance to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this stage,” a police online statement read.

“He is alive — but I don’t know any more... we don’t know the reason for this act,” said Edwall Insulander.

Local media said Lilja was fired on several times outside the apartment block where he lives as he headed out to work and was understood to have been hit in the chest, head and abdomen.

Lilja was initially on A$AP Rocky’s legal team when the rapper was handed a suspended sentence last month over a June street brawl before handing over to another lawyer Slobodan Jovicic. — AFP