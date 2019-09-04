Break-up saga between Korean couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun continues

Korean actress Goo Hye-sun set house rules for husband Ahn Jae-hyun which raised eyebrows among fans. — Picture via Instagram/goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The very public and messy break-up between Korean actor and actress Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun continues.

In the latest development, Goo took to Instagram, posting house rules she had with Ahn — a total of 12 listed out by China Press, that were imposed by Goo.

Among them were that drinking sessions must end by 11pm, clothes must be returned to its rightful place, mandatory clean-up after eating, and no noise or abusive tantrums after drinking.

Stating that he didn’t post any on her part, she also posted a photo of their signatures on the house rules showing the agreement of both.

Following the post, fans queried reasons behind the house rules — including whether Ahn had beaten Goo during his drunken state and advised Goo not to continue her marriage with Ahn.

“There is nothing good about Ahn,” wrote one fan.

There were also some who questioned Goo’s motive for such postings.

“Stop posting such posts if you’re serious in not wanting a divorce,” wrote another fan.

Goo had previously posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

She claimed that Ahn wanted a divorce because “she had a nipple that was not sexy”.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.