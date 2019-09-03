Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. look for rap’s new powerhouse in ‘Rhythm + Flow’ teaser

A screengrab from Netflix’s first teaser for its first hip-hop competition series, ‘Rhythm + Flow’.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — After announcing the hip-hop competition in 2018, Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Rhythm + Flow, in which the three musicians serve as judges.

“Creativity doesn’t have blueprints,” Chance the Rapper says in the 50-second teaser, with Cardi B teasing that the series will be “litty”.

The three-week series will arrive on Netflix on October 9, with the first four episodes premiering on the streaming platform.

It will see Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. look for the next hip-hop sensation across a multi-city search in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.

Local rappers from each audition city will also serve as guest judges.

According to Variety, the three chart-toppers will be joined by additional artists and industry veterans throughout the show.

Three more episodes will be released on October 16, featuring rap battles, cyphers, and music videos.

The final three episodes of Rhythm + Flow, hitting the site on October 23, will focus on samples and collaborations, with the winner of the hip-hop competition being unveiled in the finale.

Watch the teaser for Rhythm + Flow, which marks Netflix’s first foray into the music competition genre, below: — AFP-Relaxnews