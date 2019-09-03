Actress Oktavia Manrose claims of being hounded by married men to be their mistress

Oktavia hopes that people can move on from her cheating scandal. — Picture from Instagram/oktaviamanrose

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — Actress Oktavia Manrose is upset that people continue to paint her as a husband-snatcher after her affair with then-married actor Aliff Aziz was exposed in February.

The 27-year-old told Utusan Online that she previously turned down several attempts from married men who tried to woo her into being their mistress.

“The bitter experience (with Aliff) was a lesson and I am more careful now. If there are those who still see me as a homewrecker, please stop because I’m not like that.

“Many people don’t know that I’ve rejected men who were already married to other women.

“Some of them tried to make me into a mistress. I turned them down, I really didn’t want that,” she said.

The Dendam Aurora star added that keeping mum over the issue has only made things worse for her.

“It’s surprising how when we stay quiet, people will fabricate stories, slander you, and assume the worst.

“It’s as if people think I have no feelings. People don’t know about the effects of me not being able to sleep at night and losing my appetite.”

She also thanked her father and siblings for supporting her when news of her scandal with Aliff first broke.

Oktavia initially refuted the infidelity claims made by Aliff’s ex-wife Bella Astillah but quickly changed her tone when Bella revealed she had video proof of the two cosying up to each other at a Kuala Lumpur nightclub.