Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ that sees Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger back in action for the francise after all these years.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate that sees Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return to the franchise.

While plot details remain scarce, the film will pick up 27 years after Terminator 2. It sees Sarah Connor (Hamilton) and T-800 cyborg (Schwarzenegger) help cyborg-human hybrid (Mackenzie Davis) try to save Dani (Natalia Reyes) from being killed by Terminator (Gabriel Luna). Edward Furlong will also be back to reprise his role as John Connor.

The film also stars Brett Azar, Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, Tábata Cerezo and Björn Freiberg.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. This sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. 27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is set for release here on October 24.