New in theatres: ‘Saaho’, ‘Don’t Let Go’, ‘The Fanatic’, ‘Before You Know It’

David Oyelowo and Storm Reid co-star in time displacement crime thriller ‘Don’t Let Go’. Picture courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment/Blumhouse Productions

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — Indian superstar Prabhas leads action movie Saaho, John Travolta teams up Limp Bizkit singer and director of The Education of Charlie Banks Fred Durst for horror movie The Fanatic, two grown sisters find out their mother’s alive and famous, and a chance to prevent a murder that’s already happened in Don’t Let Go.

Saaho (U/A, ie. PG)

Undercover police officer and livewire Saaho is brought in to handle a high profile case that involves kingpins of the criminal underworld.

Starring Prabhas (Baahubali franchise), Shraddha Kapoor (Aashiqui 2, Baaghi)

Release date: Australia, Canada, India, France, Japan, New Zealand, USA — August 30

Don’t Let Go (R)

A police detective receives a disturbing phone call from his niece, supposedly murdered along with the rest of his family, prompting him to try to solve the case and prevent the killings from taking place.

Starring David Oyelowo (Interstellar, Selma), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time, 12 Years a Slave)

US release date: August 30

The Fanatic (R)

A fan fixates on an action movie actor and finds out where he lives, determined to obtain an autograph even if it means staging a home invasion.

Starring John Travolta (Grease, American Crime Story, Face/Off), Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Eminem music video Stan)

US release date: August 30

Before You Know It

Two adult sisters with fully-grown issues of their own find out that their mother is still alive and has become a famous actress.

Starring Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock, with Judith Light (TV’s Transparent, Ugly Betty, Dallas), Mike Colter (TV’s Iron Fist), Mandy Patinkin (TV’s Homeland) and Alec Baldwin (Mission: Impossible — Fallout)

US theatres on August 30, digital from December 3. — AFP-Relaxnews