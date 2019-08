Twerking hillbilly? Yes. Cheater and liar? No, says Miley Cyrus

US singer Miley Cyrus at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu June 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Pop star Miley Cyrus yesterday said she was no angel, but angrily denied rumours she had cheated on her estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

In a series of postings on Twitter a day after Hemsworth filed for divorce after just seven months of marriage, the 26-year-old singer said she had nothing to hide.

“You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” the Wrecking Ball singer wrote.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she said.

Hemsworth and Cyrus announced through a representative earlier this month that they had separated, shocking fans of the former Disney Channel child star and leading to rumors and speculation in celebrity media about the cause.

A day later, Cyrus was photographed kissing celebrity blogger and reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy. Last week she released a break-up single, Slide Away, with lyrics that suggested Hemsworth had alcohol issues, which sources close to him have denied.

Australian actor Hemsworth, best known for The Hunger Games films, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus tweeted yesterday that although she would always love Hemsworth, who she met 10 years ago and married in December 2018, she “had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.” — Reuters