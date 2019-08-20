Malaysia’s Douglas Lim and Singapore’s Kumar to duke it out at comedic ‘King vs Queen’

Singapore’s outrageous comedy queen Kumar and Malaysia’s king of comedy Douglas Lim are set to bring the rivalry between the two countries to a whole new level. — Pictures via Instagram/kumar_comedy & thedouglaslim

KUALA LUMUR, Aug 20 — The first night sell-out in its first instalment called Laugh Die You back in 2015 was a hit.

Now, four years later, the second coming of a “King vs Queen” regal night of comedic combat is back to present the best of Malaysia and Singapore on one stage.

Set to be held at the HGH Convention Centre and the Galaxy Banquet Hall in Kuala Lumpur this weekend, Battle Royale #2 — Malaysia vs Singapore promises to bring the rivalry between the two nations to greater, side-splitting heights.

Malaysia’s king of comedy Douglas Lim and Singapore’s comedian cum drag queen Kumar are fully prepared to take the audience on a comedic journey with their rib-tickling jokes in a special patriotic tribute for the second time.

In what can only be described as a day filled with comedy and laughter, you can expect provocative, captivating, scandalous and clever humour aimed at everything and anything related to the rivalling nations.

Known for his witty jokes that tackles social and political climate, Lim told Malay Mail that he’ll be making some observations about the last general elections, the unexpected results and how it has affected him as a comedian.

“I’ll also be doing some non-political humour involving the idiosyncrasies of Malaysians and our practices,” he added.

When asked where he gets his inspiration from, the self-proclaimed “observational comedian” said he pays close attention to both the recent and the prevalent.

“I just take a topic and try to squeeze out as much funny as possible and hope I tell it correctly and people laugh,” he said.

Across the causeway, Kumar, (or real name Kumarason Chinnadurai), is well-recognised for trumpeting comical proclamations relating to gender and politics.

The multi-faceted performer from Singapore, who has spent nearly three decades in the entertainment industry hinted that there will be new jokes for this year’s show and will include many new and popular materials.

“No political jokes,” Kumar emphasised.

“I don’t want to be deported back to Singapore, so let’s stay out of that.”

On stage, Kuma exudes a unique drag queen image with full make-up and often clad in glittery dresses.

Kumar added that for this persona came to him when he was much younger and had tried it for a show at Boom Boom Room in Singapore.

“People loved it and enjoyed the dance, the colours and everything.

“It became a part of my gig in Singapore, and since then, it also became my identity.”

However, he said he doesn’t wear dresses in all his public shows as the permit doesn’t allow it, unless he has the permission for it.

Despite his hip and groovy personality, the 51-year-old comedian is totally low-tech and admitted that he doesn’t like modern technology.

“I’m not interested [in modern technology].

“I think people are becoming crazy, nobody cares when you wake up and what you eat.

“They should start looking up and see what they are missing.”

To constantly stay up to date with current trends, Kumar said he talks to friends, reads papers and magazines as well as watches the news.

Together, the comedy king and queen will rely merely on the resounding belly laughs of their subjects to settle the score between the two feuding nations in what has been undoubtedly a prolonged battle of who will reign supreme.

Join the war of words at the second royal take-down in “King vs Queen” at the Galaxy Banquet Hall (next to HGH Convention Centre) this Saturday (August 24) at 1pm.

The first show on Friday is already fully sold out.

Organised by Popcorn Studio, tickets are priced at RM500 (Royal Box), RM300 (VIP), RM250 (Gold) and RM200 (Silver).

Surf over here for ticketing and more information.