SEOUL, April 9 — South Korean K-pop megastars BTS kick off their world tour on Thursday, riding the momentum of a chart-topping comeback album and a landmark performance in the heart of Seoul.

The seven-member group – widely regarded as the world’s biggest boy band – took to the stage together for the first time last month following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service, and after releasing their latest studio album “ARIRANG”.

The performance, on the doorstep of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, drew more than 100,000 fans to central Seoul, the group’s label said, while its Netflix livestream attracted an estimated 18.4 million viewers worldwide, according to the streaming giant.

Spanning 85 shows in 34 cities worldwide, the highly anticipated tour – starting in BTS leader RM’s hometown, Goyang – is set to be a major money-spinner for BTS, potentially outdoing Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour, according to analysts.

The cities include Tokyo, Manila, Toronto and Buenos Aires, and marks the highest number of shows for a single tour by any South Korean artist, according to the group’s label.

“We all agreed that the most important thing for a singer is a concert,” member Jin said in a statement released hours ahead of the concert.

“We want to meet audiences all over the world as soon as possible, and since this is our first world tour in a long time, we want to experience the culture and concert atmosphere of each region firsthand.”

Their latest album “ARIRANG” – also name of the tour – is billed as reflecting the maturing boy band’s Korean identity.

It is named after the traditional Korean folk song about longing and separation, often dubbed South Korea’s unofficial national anthem.

Ahead of the tour, the group has moved beyond themes of adolescent pain and internal conflict, entering “a realm of looking more deeply” into themselves, Kim Jeong-seob, the author of “The universe of BTS”, told AFP.

Goyang, about 16 kilometres (10 miles) northwest of Seoul, has turned into a purple-lit celebration zone ahead of the concert, with landmarks such as Ilsan Lake Park lit up nightly in tribute to BTS and their global fanbase, known as ARMY.

Despite the rain, fans, many dressed in purple – the colour symbolising ARMY, the fandom – waited outside the venue, some sheltering beneath a straight run of steps.

Fans walk in front of a large banner featuring K-pop boy band BTS at a stadium in Goyang on April 9, 2026. — AFP pic

Future of K-culture

BTS recently became the first K-pop act to top the US Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks with the latest album, while its tracks also secured top spots across multiple Spotify charts.

Many K-pop boy bands have faced career downturns after completing mandatory military service, in a fiercely competitive industry where momentum is hard to regain.

But BTS are proving that is not going to be the case for them, said American sociologist Sam Richards, a professor at Pennsylvania State University.

“This is extremely significant for the future of K-culture and the nation of Korea because it means that unprecedented growth in soft power will continue,” he told AFP.

The group’s official community on Weverse has over 34 million members, while their Instagram following is over 80 million.

“The guys built their following through social media and direct fan engagement before the industry fully understood how to do that,” Jeff Benjamin, Billboard’s K-pop columnist, told AFP.

“ARMY were never made to feel like consumers, but like they were friends and participants in BTS’ story, making the group’s rise feel personal to millions of people in a way that superstardom doesn’t typically resonate.” — AFP