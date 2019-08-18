Ku Hye-sun posts, then takes down Instagram tell-all about Ahn Jae-hyun

The actress has removed the post about her divorce from her Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/@kookoo900

SEOUL, Aug 18 — Actress Ku Hye-sun revealed that her husband Ahn Jae-hyun had asked for a divorce. She then posted screenshots of a conversation she had with her husband.

The conversation appeared to show Ku asking her husband to personally tell her mother about the impending divorce.

Ku was upset in the texts at Ahn's insistence he was busy with work and didn't know what to say to his future mother-in-law.

The Instagram post was deleted only to be replaced by another one where Ku said she had responded as she was anticipating reports about her divorce to be out in the press.

Ku also claimed her agency (the same as her husband's) HB Entertainment had issued a statement about the divorce without her prior approval. In the new IG post she said that she would be willing to agree to a quick divorce and to leave the agency, but that her husband surrender the share of their shared house as she would be out of work.

The couple had met on the set of the TV show Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about at the time. With the recent state of affairs, it looks as though reconciliation is not on the cards for the couple, who married in 2016.