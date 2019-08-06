Watch this new trailer for ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 ― Entertainment Studios has released the final trailer for upcoming shark thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the sequel to 2017’s 47 Meters Down.

The film follows four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city who realise their adventure is quickly turning into horror when they discover that they are not alone in the submerged caves.

The film stars John Corbett, Brec Bassinger, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Sistine Stallone and Khylin Rhambo.

The synopsis of the film reads: “47 Meters Down: Uncaged tells the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.”

47 Meters Down: Uncaged is set for release here on August 29.