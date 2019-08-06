Mickey Mouse grills satay, Donald Duck flips roti canai in Disney’s animated shorts set in Malaysia and Singapore (VIDEO)

It's the first time audiences will see the iconic Disney characters in a South-east Asian setting. — Picture courtesy of the Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Mickey Mouse and his friends have been given the local treatment, exploring Malaysian and Singaporean food, clothes and architecture in a new series of animated shorts.

In Mickey Go Local, audiences in this part of the world will see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy in familiar settings for the very first time.

The six-part series is also the first animation series of its kind that is produced in the region.

The first episode which is now on Disney Channel Asia’s YouTube is titled Master Hawker and follows Goofy making the tough decision of choosing between Mickey’s satay or Donald’s roti canai in a food face-off.

Comments from YouTube viewers have been positive with many praising Disney for its localised content that highlights Malaysian and Singaporean culture.

“Thank you, Disney for showing Malaysian culture! I’m a proud Malaysian,” wrote KM Chin in the comments section.

“This is awesome... love it! More of this please!” chimed in Ivy Tan.

Master Hawker will be aired on the Disney Channel from tomorrow and the second episode Peranakan Spice will premiere on August 30.

Fans can also watch the shorts on Disney Channel Asia’s YouTube page.

A new short will be released every month until January 2020 and each episode is about two minutes long.

“We are committed to creating locally appealing stories that are relevant to our fans. The Mickey Go Local animated shorts are the first time our beloved characters are seen enjoying South-east Asia’s charms, providing heartwarming moments for kids and families,” said The Walt Disney Company emerging markets (direct-to-consumer & international) regional lead Amit Malhotra.

“We are excited to work with an exceptional group of local creative talent from Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines to bring the animated series to life.”