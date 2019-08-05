Rapper Zizi Kirana claims school children asked her for nude photos through social media

Zizi emphasised that the obscene comments she receives are symptoms of a troubling mentality amongst social media users. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/zizi_kirana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Rapper Zizi Kirana is no stranger to having to endure lewd comments on social media.

However, the 34-year-old recently revealed to mStar that some of the people making those crude statements may be younger than expected.

“Until now, I continue to be bothered with obscene messages.

“School kids who are still asking their mummy and daddy for money to buy SIM card top-ups are brave enough to ask me for photos showing my breasts,” she was quoted as saying.

The Nak Ke Tak Nak singer previously lamented how wearing a hijab throughout Ramadan did little to stop strangers from sending her sexually explicit messages through social media.

She continued to press that the problem was rooted in the warped mentality of others rather than her choice of clothing.

“Truthfully, it’s not my clothes that are problematic but it’s (the commenters) and their soul.

“They should fix their heart before they criticise my image.”

Zizi said that the best way for her to deal with lewd comments online was to simply let them be, adding that blocking certain users would spark even more unnecessary drama.