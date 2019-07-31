The Midas touch of Kpop boyband BTS member Jungkook

Star power! The mere mention of household products used by BTS' Jungkook has led to items being sold out. ― Picture via Instagram/bts.jungkook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Celebrity endorsements help to move products, or in the case of BTS’ Jungkook ― fly off the shelves.

Korean pop culture site, Allkpop reported that advertisements and endorsements aside, mere mentions of products by the popstar was enough to bring Korean e-commerce crashing down.

Jungkook had recently answered a fan's question on his choice of laundry detergent he uses, resulting in the brand name becoming one of the most searched items on the internet, leading it be to sold out on major Korean e-commerce websites.

The singer who had attributed his glowing complexion to the use of jojoba oil, which he did not name but hinted at the four-lettered name of the product - was also the cause of the frenzy for online searches for the brand, before it sold out shortly.

Even the humble toothbrush was not spared, as fans hunted down the brand that he used in one of the Bangtan Bomb (behind the scenes) videos ― and again, resulted in the toothbrush being sold out on Korean e-commerce websites and also Amazon.

The Midas touch began in April when fans noted the phone case used by Jungkook with carrot motives.

After discovering that it was locally made, a rush by fans to place their orders resulted in a sudden surge in traffic causing the company's website to crash ― with the product expectedly selling out.